ആദ്യം ഒരു അണലിയെ കണ്ടു; തിരച്ചിലിൽ വീട്ടുപരിസരത്ത് കണ്ടെത്തിയത് 63 അണലി കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങളെ

Posted Ondate_range 22 April 2025 9:27 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 April 2025 9:27 AM IST
ആദ്യം ഒരു അണലിയെ കണ്ടു; തിരച്ചിലിൽ വീട്ടുപരിസരത്ത് കണ്ടെത്തിയത് 63 അണലി കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങളെtext_fields
News Summary - viper snakes caught from house premises in trivandrum
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വീട്ടുപരിസരത്തുനിന്നും കണ്ടെത്തിയത് 63 അണലി കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങളെ. തിരുവനന്തപുരം പാലോട് ആണ് സംഭവം. നന്ദിയോട് രാഹുൽ ഭവനിൽ ബിന്ദുവിന്റെ വീട്ടിൽ നിന്നാണ് ഇത്രയധികം വിഷപ്പാമ്പുകളെ പിടികൂടിയത്.
കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം രാത്രിയിൽ വീട്ടുമുറ്റത്ത് വലിയ അണലിയെ കാണുകയായിരുന്നു. വിവരം പാമ്പ് പിടുത്തക്കാരി നന്ദിയോട് രാജിയെ അറിയിച്ചു. പിറ്റേന്ന് രാവിലെ മുതൽ വീടിന്റെ പരിസരത്ത് നടത്തിയ തിരച്ചിലിൽ 63 അണലിക്കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങളെയാണ് കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.
