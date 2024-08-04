Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 1:24 AM GMT
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 1:24 AM GMT

    വി​ല​ങ്ങാ​ട്​ ആ​റ്​ ഉ​രു​ള്‍പൊ​ട്ട​ലു​ക​ള്‍

    Vilangad Landslide
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: വ​യ​നാ​ടി​ന്​ പു​റ​മേ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് വ​ട​ക​ര താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ വാ​ണി​മേ​ല്‍ പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട വി​ല​ങ്ങാ​ട് മ​ഞ്ഞ​ച്ചീ​ളി മ​ല​യു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി ചെ​റു​തും വ​ലു​തു​മാ​യി ആ​റോ​ളം ഉ​രു​ള്‍പൊ​ട്ട​ലു​ക​ള്‍ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യെ​ന്ന്​ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി. ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് മാ​റി​ത്താ​മ​സി​ച്ച​ത്​ കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​ണ് വ​ലി​യ ദു​ര​ന്തം ഒ​ഴി​വാ​യ​ത്. ഉ​രു​ള്‍പൊ​ട്ട​ലി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഇ​വി​ടെ വ​ലി​യ​തോ​തി​ൽ നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:vilangad landslide
    News Summary - Vilangad- six Landslide
