Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 23 April 2024 3:26 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 April 2024 3:26 AM GMT

    വയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ വാഹനാപകടം; 68കാരൻ മരിച്ചു

    accident news
    വൈത്തിരി: വയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ ഒന്നാംവളവിനു താഴെ ലോറിയും ബൈക്കും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചു വയോധികൻ മരിച്ചു. താമരശ്ശേരി നെല്ലിപ്പൊയിൽ സ്വദേശിമണ്ണാട്ട് എം.എം. എബ്രഹാം (68) ആണ് മരണപ്പെട്ടത്.

    ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ അഞ്ചര മണിക്കാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. അപകടത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ചുരത്തിൽ ഗതാഗതം തടസപ്പെട്ടു. ഹൈവേ പൊലീസ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി മേൽനടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Wayanad Passaccident
    News Summary - Vehicle accident at Wayanad Pass; The 68-year-old died
