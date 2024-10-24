Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 5:04 PM GMT
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 5:04 PM GMT

    ‘വി.സി പുനര്‍നിയമനം ഏകാധിപത്യപരം’; ഗവർണർക്കെതിരെ വിമർശനവുമായി മന്ത്രി വീണ ജോര്‍ജ്

    veena george
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ജനാധിപത്യപരമായി തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ട സര്‍ക്കാറിനെ ഇരുട്ടില്‍ നിര്‍ത്തിയാണ് ചാന്‍സലര്‍ ആരോഗ്യ സര്‍വകലാശാല വി.സി പുനര്‍നിയമന തീരുമാനമെടുത്തതെന്ന് ആരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രി വീണ ജോര്‍ജ്. സ്വന്തം നിലയിലാണ് ചാന്‍സലര്‍ പുനര്‍നിയമനം നടത്തിയതെന്നും മന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു.

    ഭരണഘടനാ മൂല്യങ്ങളും ജനാധിപത്യ മൂല്യങ്ങളും ഉയര്‍ത്തിപ്പിടിക്കേണ്ടവരില്‍ നിന്നും ഏകപക്ഷീയമായ തീരുമാനം ഉണ്ടാകാന്‍ പാടില്ലാത്തതാണ്. ഇത്തരം നീക്കം തികച്ചും അപലപനീയമാണെന്നും വീണ ജോർജ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    TAGS:Vice ChancellorVeena GeorgeHealth University
    News Summary - Veena George reacts to the re-appointment of Health University VC
