Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 2:33 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 2:33 PM GMT

    വൈക്കത്തഷ്ടമി: വൈക്കം റോഡ് സ്‌റ്റേഷനിൽ എക്‌സ്‌പ്രസ് ട്രെയിനുകൾക്ക് സ്റ്റോപ്

    Vaikom Road Station
    പാലക്കാട്: വൈക്കം മഹാദേവക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ വൈക്കത്തഷ്ടമി ഉത്സവത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ട്രെയിനുകൾക്ക് വൈക്കം റോഡ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ നവംബർ 21 മുതൽ 24 വരെ ഒരു മിനിറ്റ് താൽക്കാലിക സ്റ്റോപ് അനുവദിച്ചതായി റെയിൽവേ അറിയിച്ചു.

    16650 നമ്പർ കന്യാകുമാരി-മംഗളൂരു പരശുറാം എക്സ്പ്രസിനും 16649 നമ്പർ മംഗലാപുരം-കന്യാകുമാരി പരശുറാം എക്സ്പ്രസിനും 16301 നമ്പർ ഷൊർണൂർ-തിരുവനന്തപുരം സെൻട്രൽ വേണാട് എക്സ്പ്രസിനും 16304 നമ്പർ തിരുവനന്തപുരം സെൻട്രൽ-എറണാകുളം വേണാട് എക്സ്പ്രസിനുമാണ് സ്റ്റോപ് അനുവദിച്ചത്.

