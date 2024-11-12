Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 12 Nov 2024 2:33 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 Nov 2024 2:33 PM GMT
വൈക്കത്തഷ്ടമി: വൈക്കം റോഡ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ എക്സ്പ്രസ് ട്രെയിനുകൾക്ക് സ്റ്റോപ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Vaikathashtami Festival: Stop for express trains at Vaikom Road Station
പാലക്കാട്: വൈക്കം മഹാദേവക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ വൈക്കത്തഷ്ടമി ഉത്സവത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ട്രെയിനുകൾക്ക് വൈക്കം റോഡ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ നവംബർ 21 മുതൽ 24 വരെ ഒരു മിനിറ്റ് താൽക്കാലിക സ്റ്റോപ് അനുവദിച്ചതായി റെയിൽവേ അറിയിച്ചു.
16650 നമ്പർ കന്യാകുമാരി-മംഗളൂരു പരശുറാം എക്സ്പ്രസിനും 16649 നമ്പർ മംഗലാപുരം-കന്യാകുമാരി പരശുറാം എക്സ്പ്രസിനും 16301 നമ്പർ ഷൊർണൂർ-തിരുവനന്തപുരം സെൻട്രൽ വേണാട് എക്സ്പ്രസിനും 16304 നമ്പർ തിരുവനന്തപുരം സെൻട്രൽ-എറണാകുളം വേണാട് എക്സ്പ്രസിനുമാണ് സ്റ്റോപ് അനുവദിച്ചത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story