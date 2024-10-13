എല്ലാം പ്രഹസനം, മാസപ്പടി അന്വേഷണം തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് സ്റ്റണ്ട് മാത്രമെന്ന് വി.ഡി. സതീശൻ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Oct 2024 10:01 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Oct 2024 10:01 AM GMT
എല്ലാം പ്രഹസനം, മാസപ്പടി അന്വേഷണം തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് സ്റ്റണ്ട് മാത്രമെന്ന് വി.ഡി. സതീശൻtext_fields
News Summary - V. D. Satheesan said that everything is a farce, the month-long investigation is just an election stunt.
തിരുവനന്തപുരം : മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ മകൾ വീണാ വിജയനിൽ നിന്നും എസ്.എഫ്.ഐ.ഒ അന്വേഷണ സംഘം മൊഴിയെടുത്തത് തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് സ്റ്റണ്ട് മാത്രമെന്ന് പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് വി.ഡി. സതീശൻ. സ്വഭാവികമായ നടപടിക്ക് അപ്പുറം ഒന്നും നടന്നിട്ടില്ല. ഇപ്പോൾ നടക്കുന്നത് തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് സ്റ്റണ്ട് മാത്രമാണെന്നും കേന്ദ്ര ഏജൻസികളൊന്നും കൃത്യമായി അന്വേഷിക്കാൻ പോകുന്നില്ലെന്നും സതീശൻ മാധ്യമങ്ങളോട് പ്രതികരിച്ചു.
