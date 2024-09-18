Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    18 Sep 2024 7:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Sep 2024 7:11 AM GMT

    വടകര ടൗണിൽ അജ്ഞാത മൃതദേഹം; കൊലപാതകമെന്ന് സംശയം

    വടകര ടൗണിൽ അജ്ഞാത മൃതദേഹം; കൊലപാതകമെന്ന് സംശയം
    വടകര: പുതിയ സ്റ്റാൻഡിനോട് ചേർന്ന് കടയുടെ വരാന്തയിൽ വയോധികനെ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. കഴുത്തിൽ തുണി മുറുക്കിയ നിലയിൽ വഴിയാത്രക്കാരാണ് പുരുഷന്റെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടത്. കൊലപാതകമാണെന്ന് സംശയമുണ്ടെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു.

    വടകരയിലും പരിസരത്തും ഭിക്ഷയെടുക്കുന്ന കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിയാണ് മരിച്ചതെന്നാണ് പൊലീസ് നിഗമനം. വടകര

    പൊലീസ് സ്ഥലത്ത് പരിശോധന നടത്തുകയാണ്. ഫൊറൻസിക് വിരലടയാള വിദഗ്ദർ അടക്കം സ്ഥ​ലത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

