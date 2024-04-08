Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    8 April 2024 1:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 April 2024 1:47 AM GMT

    ബൈക്കപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ട് യുവാക്കൾ മരിച്ചു

    ബൈക്കപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ട് യുവാക്കൾ മരിച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കുളത്തൂരിൽ ബൈക്കപകടത്തിൽ കാൽനട യാത്രക്കാരനും ബൈക്ക് യാത്രികനും മരിച്ചു. ബൈക്കോടിച്ചിരുന്ന മണക്കാട് സ്വദേശി അൽ സാജിർ (20), റോഡ് മുറിച്ചുകടക്കുകയായിരുന്ന സുനീഷ് (29) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്. അമിത വേഗതയിലെത്തിയ ബൈക്ക് സുനീഷിനെ ഇടിച്ചുതെറിപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    ബൈക്കിൽ ഒപ്പമുണ്ടായിരുന്ന അൽ അമാനെ ഗുരുതര പരിക്കുകളോടെ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെയോടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം.

    TAGS:Accident Deathbike accident
