വിൽപ്പനക്കായി സൂക്ഷിച്ച എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി യുവതികൾ പിടിയിൽ

Posted Ondate_range 10 Jan 2025 8:18 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Jan 2025 8:18 AM IST
വിൽപ്പനക്കായി സൂക്ഷിച്ച എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി യുവതികൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Two young women arrested with MDMA stored for sale
കൊച്ചി: നഗരത്തിൽ ലോഡ്ജ് കേന്ദ്രീകരിച്ച് നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിൽ രാസലഹരിയുമായി രണ്ടു യുവതികൾ പിടിയിൽ. ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ഗായത്രി അനിൽകുമാർ (19), പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശിനി പി.ആർ.ബിജിമോൾ (22) എന്നിവരാണ് പിടിയിലായത്.
രഹസ്യ വിവരത്തെ തടുർന്ന് പോണേക്കര ഭാഗത്തുള്ള ലോഡ്ജിൽ നാർക്കോട്ടിക് എ.സി.പി കെ.എ അബ്ദുസലാമിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള ഡാൻസാഫ് ടീം നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലാണ് വിൽക്കനക്കായി സൂക്ഷിച്ച 4.9 ഗ്രാം എം.ഡി.എം.എ കണ്ടെത്തുന്നത്.
