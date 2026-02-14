Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    14 Feb 2026 4:21 PM IST
    14 Feb 2026 4:21 PM IST

    കൊല്ലത്ത് കടലിൽ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയ രണ്ട് വിദ്യാർഥികളെ കാണാതായി; മൂന്ന് പേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി

    കൊല്ലത്ത് കടലിൽ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയ രണ്ട് വിദ്യാർഥികളെ കാണാതായി; മൂന്ന് പേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി
    പരവൂർ: കൊല്ലത്ത് കടലിൽ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയ രണ്ട് വിദ്യാർഥികളെ തിരയിൽപ്പെട്ട് കാണാതായി. ഉച്ചക്ക് 2.30ഓടെയാണ് അപകടം ഉണ്ടായത്.

    പൊഴിക്കര മേജർ ദേവി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിനു സമീപമാണ് അഞ്ച് പേരടങ്ങുന്ന സംഘം കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയത്. അഞ്ച് പേരും വലിയ തിരമാലയിൽപ്പെട്ട് പോവുകയായിരുന്നു. സമീപമുണ്ടായിരുന്ന നാട്ടുകാർ മൂന്ന് കുട്ടികളെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. പ്ലസ് വൺ വിദ്യാർഥികളായ കണ്ണൻ, ബിപിൻ എന്നിവരെയാണ് കാണാതായത്. ഇവർക്ക് വേണ്ടി തിരച്ചിൽ തുടരുന്നു. (updating)...

