കൊല്ലത്ത് കടലിൽ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയ രണ്ട് വിദ്യാർഥികളെ കാണാതായി; മൂന്ന് പേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 Feb 2026 4:21 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 Feb 2026 4:21 PM IST
കൊല്ലത്ത് കടലിൽ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയ രണ്ട് വിദ്യാർഥികളെ കാണാതായി; മൂന്ന് പേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Two students who went swimming in the sea in Kollam go missing
പരവൂർ: കൊല്ലത്ത് കടലിൽ കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയ രണ്ട് വിദ്യാർഥികളെ തിരയിൽപ്പെട്ട് കാണാതായി. ഉച്ചക്ക് 2.30ഓടെയാണ് അപകടം ഉണ്ടായത്.
പൊഴിക്കര മേജർ ദേവി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിനു സമീപമാണ് അഞ്ച് പേരടങ്ങുന്ന സംഘം കുളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയത്. അഞ്ച് പേരും വലിയ തിരമാലയിൽപ്പെട്ട് പോവുകയായിരുന്നു. സമീപമുണ്ടായിരുന്ന നാട്ടുകാർ മൂന്ന് കുട്ടികളെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. പ്ലസ് വൺ വിദ്യാർഥികളായ കണ്ണൻ, ബിപിൻ എന്നിവരെയാണ് കാണാതായത്. ഇവർക്ക് വേണ്ടി തിരച്ചിൽ തുടരുന്നു. (updating)...
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story