കേരളത്തിലേക്ക് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച രണ്ടര കിലോ കഞ്ചാവുമായി രണ്ട്​ പേർ പിടിയിൽ

Posted Ondate_range 24 March 2024 5:28 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 24 March 2024 5:28 AM GMT
കേരളത്തിലേക്ക് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച രണ്ടര കിലോ കഞ്ചാവുമായി രണ്ട് പേർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Two persons were arrested with cannabis who were trying to smuggle it into Kerala
കുമളി: തമിഴ്നാട്ടിലെ ചിന്നമനൂരിൽ നിന്ന് ബൈക്കിൽ കഞ്ചാവുമായി വന്ന രണ്ടു പേരെ ഉത്തമ പാളയം പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. തേവാരം സ്വദേശി പാണ്ടി ശൽവം (37), ആന മലയൻപ്പെട്ടി സ്വദേശി അഭിമന്യു (29) എന്നിവരെയാണ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ സുൽത്താൻ ബാഷയും സംഘവും അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. ഇവരുടെ പക്കൽ നിന്ന് രണ്ടര കിലോ കഞ്ചാവ് കണ്ടെടുത്തു. ബൈക്കിൽ കഞ്ചാവ് കുമളി വഴി കടത്താൻ കൊണ്ടു പോകുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് അറസ്റ്റ്.
