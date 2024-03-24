Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 March 2024 5:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 March 2024 5:28 AM GMT

    കേരളത്തിലേക്ക് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച രണ്ടര കിലോ കഞ്ചാവുമായി രണ്ട്​ പേർ പിടിയിൽ

    കു​മ​ളി: ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ ചി​ന്ന​മ​നൂ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്ന്​ ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി വ​ന്ന ര​ണ്ടു പേ​രെ ഉ​ത്ത​മ പാ​ള​യം പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. തേ​വാ​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പാ​ണ്ടി ശ​ൽ​വം (37), ആ​ന മ​ല​യ​ൻ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ഭി​മ​ന്യു (29) എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബാ​ഷ​യും സം​ഘ​വും അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ പ​ക്ക​ൽ നി​ന്ന്​ ര​ണ്ട​ര കി​ലോ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് കു​മ​ളി വ​ഴി ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ കൊ​ണ്ടു പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്.

    TAGS:Crime NewsSmugglingIdukki NewsCannabis
