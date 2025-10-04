Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Oct 2025 8:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Oct 2025 8:10 AM IST

    എറണാകുളം ചമ്പക്കരയിൽ ബൈക്ക് മെട്രോ പില്ലറിൽ ഇടിച്ച് രണ്ടു പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    Chambakkara Bike Accident
    എറണാകുളം ചമ്പക്കരയിൽ അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ട ബൈക്ക്

    Listen to this Article

    മരട്: ചമ്പക്കരയിൽ ബൈക്ക് മെട്രോ പില്ലറിൽ ഇടിച്ച് രണ്ടു പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി സൂരജ് (25), സുഹൃത്ത് തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ശ്വേത (24) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ശനിയാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ ഒരു മണിയോടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം. ഇരുവരുടെയും മൃതദേഹം വെൽകെയർ ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ.

    TAGS:Bike accidentChambakkaraErnakulamAccidentsLatest News
    News Summary - Two people tragically died after their bike crashed into a metro pillar in Chambakkara, Ernakulam
