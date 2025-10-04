എറണാകുളം ചമ്പക്കരയിൽ ബൈക്ക് മെട്രോ പില്ലറിൽ ഇടിച്ച് രണ്ടു പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 Oct 2025 8:10 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Oct 2025 8:10 AM IST
എറണാകുളം ചമ്പക്കരയിൽ ബൈക്ക് മെട്രോ പില്ലറിൽ ഇടിച്ച് രണ്ടു പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യംtext_fields
News Summary - Two people tragically died after their bike crashed into a metro pillar in Chambakkara, Ernakulam
മരട്: ചമ്പക്കരയിൽ ബൈക്ക് മെട്രോ പില്ലറിൽ ഇടിച്ച് രണ്ടു പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി സൂരജ് (25), സുഹൃത്ത് തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ശ്വേത (24) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ശനിയാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ ഒരു മണിയോടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം. ഇരുവരുടെയും മൃതദേഹം വെൽകെയർ ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ.
