Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 May 2025 10:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 May 2025 10:05 AM IST

    മണൽ വാരുന്നതിനിടെ വഞ്ചി മറിഞ്ഞ് രണ്ടു പേരെ കാണാതായി; കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂരിലാണ് സംഭവം

    Kodungallur man missing
    കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ (തൃശ്ശൂർ): കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂരിൽ മണൽ വാരുന്നതിനിടെ വഞ്ചി മറിഞ്ഞ് രണ്ടു പേരെ കാണാതായി. ഓട്ടനാട്ടിൽ പ്രദീപ്, ആനക്കപ്പറമ്പിൽ സന്ദീപ് എന്നിവരെയാണ് കാണാതായത്.

    കാഞ്ഞിരപ്പുഴയിൽ മണൽ വാരുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് അപകടം. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച അർധരാത്രിയിൽ ശക്തമായ കാറ്റും മഴയും ഉണ്ടായിരുന്ന കോട്ടപ്പുറം കോട്ടയിൽപുഴയിലാണ് സംഭവം. വഞ്ചിയിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന രണ്ടു പേർ നീന്തി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു.

    ശക്തമായ അടിയൊഴുക്കുള്ള മേഖലയാണിത്. പൊലീസും അഗ്നിരക്ഷാസേനയും ചേർന്നുള്ള തിരച്ചിൽ പുരോഗിക്കുകയാണ്.

    kodungallur man missing
    News Summary - Two people missing after boat capsizes while digging sand in Kodungallur
