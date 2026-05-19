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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകണ്ണവത്ത് കാറിടിച്ച്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 19 May 2026 7:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 May 2026 7:15 PM IST

    കണ്ണവത്ത് കാറിടിച്ച് വഴി യാത്രക്കാരായ രണ്ട് പേർ മരിച്ചു

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    കണ്ണവത്ത് കാറിടിച്ച് വഴി യാത്രക്കാരായ രണ്ട് പേർ മരിച്ചു
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    ഇസ്മയിൽ,സജീഷ് എന്ന ബാബു

    കൂത്തുപറമ്പ് :കണ്ണവം ടൗണിൽ നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട കാറിടിച്ച് വഴി യാത്രക്കാരായ രണ്ട് പേർ മരിച്ചു. കണ്ണവം കൂടലിലെ ബാബു (45) കൈച്ചേരിയിലെ ഇസ്മയിൽ (52) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത് കണ്ണവം ടൗണിൽ ഇന്ന് വൈകിട്ട് അഞ്ച് മണിയോടെയാണ് അപകടം. ഗുരുതരമായി പരുക്കേറ്റ ഇരുവരെയും നാട്ടുകാരും കണ്ണവം പൊലിസും ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചുവെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല അപകടമുണ്ടാക്കിയ കാറിൻ്റെ മുൻവശം പൂർണമായി തകർന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്.

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    TAGS:Car Accidenttwo diedkoothuparambukannur
    News Summary - Two pedestrians killed in Kannavat car crash
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