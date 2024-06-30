Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jun 2024 9:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jun 2024 9:46 AM GMT

    വർക്കല കാപ്പിലെ ബീച്ചിൽ തിരയിൽപ്പെട്ട് ഒരു കുടുംബത്തിലെ രണ്ടു പേർ മരിച്ചു

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വർക്കല കാപ്പിൽ ബീച്ചിൽ തിരയിൽപ്പെട്ട് ഒരു കുടുംബത്തിലെ രണ്ടു പേർ മരിച്ചു. കൊട്ടാരക്കര സ്വദേശി അൻവർ (34 ), കൊല്ലം ശീമാട്ടി സ്വദേശി അൽ അമീൻ (24 ) എന്നിവരാണ് തിരയിൽ അകപ്പെട്ട് മരിച്ചത്. ഇന്ന് ഉച്ചക്ക് 12.30 ഓടുകൂടിയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.

    ഇരുവരും കടലിൽ കുളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. അൽ അമീന്‍റെ സഹോദരിയുടെ ഭർത്താവാണ് അൻവർ.

    TAGS:beach at Varkala Cape
    News Summary - Two members of a family have died after being swept away by the beach at Varkala Cape
