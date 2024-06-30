വർക്കല കാപ്പിലെ ബീച്ചിൽ തിരയിൽപ്പെട്ട് ഒരു കുടുംബത്തിലെ രണ്ടു പേർ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 30 Jun 2024 9:46 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 30 Jun 2024 9:46 AM GMT
വർക്കല കാപ്പിലെ ബീച്ചിൽ തിരയിൽപ്പെട്ട് ഒരു കുടുംബത്തിലെ രണ്ടു പേർ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Two members of a family have died after being swept away by the beach at Varkala Cape
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വർക്കല കാപ്പിൽ ബീച്ചിൽ തിരയിൽപ്പെട്ട് ഒരു കുടുംബത്തിലെ രണ്ടു പേർ മരിച്ചു. കൊട്ടാരക്കര സ്വദേശി അൻവർ (34 ), കൊല്ലം ശീമാട്ടി സ്വദേശി അൽ അമീൻ (24 ) എന്നിവരാണ് തിരയിൽ അകപ്പെട്ട് മരിച്ചത്. ഇന്ന് ഉച്ചക്ക് 12.30 ഓടുകൂടിയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.
ഇരുവരും കടലിൽ കുളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. അൽ അമീന്റെ സഹോദരിയുടെ ഭർത്താവാണ് അൻവർ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story