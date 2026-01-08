Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    8 Jan 2026 1:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jan 2026 1:23 PM IST

    ശബരിമല തീർഥാടകരുടെ വാഹനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് രണ്ട് മരണം

    Accident
    പത്തനംതിട്ട: ശബരിമല തീർഥാടകരുടെ വാഹനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് രണ്ട് പേർ മരിച്ചു. കർണാടക സ്വദേശികളാണ് മരിച്ചത്. വാനും കാറും തമ്മിലാണ് കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചത്. പത്തനംതിട്ട റാന്നിയിൽ വെച്ചാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്.

    TAGS:rannisabarimala pilgrimsAccidents
    News Summary - Two killed in Sabarimala pilgrims' vehicles collision
