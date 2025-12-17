കോഴിക്കോട് ബീച്ചിൽ ബൈക്കപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ടുയുവാക്കൾ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
17 Dec 2025 10:18 AM IST
17 Dec 2025 10:18 AM IST
കോഴിക്കോട് ബീച്ചിൽ ബൈക്കപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ടുയുവാക്കൾ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
കോഴിക്കോട്: സൗത്ത് ബീച്ച് പെട്രോൾ പമ്പിന് സമീപം ബൈക്കുകൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് രണ്ടുയുവാക്കൾ മരിച്ചു. കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി മർവാൻ, കോഴിക്കോട് കക്കോടി സ്വദേശി ജുബൈദ് എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ മൂന്നുമണിയോടെയാണ് സൗത്ത് ബീച്ച് പെട്രോള് പമ്പിന് സമീപം അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. രണ്ടുബൈക്കുകളും കൂട്ടിയിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ രണ്ടുപേരെ കോഴിക്കോട് മെഡിക്കല് കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയില് പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
