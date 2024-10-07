Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 Oct 2024 2:08 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Oct 2024 2:08 AM GMT
കിളിമാനൂരിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ട് മരണംtext_fields
News Summary - Two killed in a car accident in Kilimanoor
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കിളിമാനൂരിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ട് മരണം. അനി (40), രഞ്ജു (35) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്. പുലർച്ചെ രണ്ട് മണിയോടെ പുളിമാത്ത് ജംങ്ഷനിലാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്.
രണ്ടംഗ സംഘം സഞ്ചരിച്ച ബൈക്ക് അതിവേഗത്തിൽ മിനിലോറിക്ക് പിന്നിൽ ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. പ്രദേശത്ത് കനത്ത മഴയുണ്ടായിരുന്നതാണ് അപകട കാരണമെന്ന് പ്രദേശവാസികൾ പറഞ്ഞു.
സംഭവസ്ഥലത്ത് തന്നെ ഇരുവരും മരിച്ചു. മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ തിരുവനന്തപുരം മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.
