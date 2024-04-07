Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 April 2024 9:39 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 April 2024 10:15 AM GMT
സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് രണ്ട് ഗഡു ക്ഷേമപെൻഷൻ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച മുതൽ വിതരണം ചെയ്യുംtext_fields
News Summary - Two installments of welfare pension will be distributed in the state from Tuesday
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് രണ്ട് ഗഡു ക്ഷേമപെൻഷൻ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച മുതൽ വിതരണം ചെയ്യും. 3,200 രൂപ വീതമാണ് വിതരണം ചെയ്യുക. റംസാൻ-വിഷു ആഘോഷത്തിന് മുന്നോടിയായാണ് വിതരണം.
രണ്ട് ഗഡു പെൻഷൻ കൂടി വിതരണം ചെയ്താലും നാലു മാസത്തെ പെൻഷൻ കുടിശ്ശിക ബാക്കിയുണ്ട്. ഒക്ടോബർ, നവംബർ മാസങ്ങളിലെ ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ വിഷുവിന് മുമ്പ് വിതരണം ചെയ്യാൻ മാർച്ച് 15ന് ധനവകുപ്പ് തീരുമാനിച്ചിരുന്നു.
ഒരു മാസത്തെ ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ വിതരണത്തിന് 900 കോടി വേണം. കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാർ ഏറ്റവുമൊടുവിൽ കടമെടുപ്പിന് അനുമതി നൽകിയ 13,609 കോടിയിൽ നിന്നുള്ള തുക എടുത്താണ് സെപ്റ്റംബറിലെ പെൻഷൻ വിതരണം ചെയ്തത്.
