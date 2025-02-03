Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightആലപ്പുഴ-ധൻബാദ്​...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 10:53 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 10:53 PM IST

    ആലപ്പുഴ-ധൻബാദ്​ എക്സ്​പ്രസിൽ രണ്ട്​ ഡി-റിസർവ്​ഡ്​ കോച്ചുകൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ആലപ്പുഴ-ധൻബാദ്​ എക്സ്​പ്രസിൽ രണ്ട്​ ഡി-റിസർവ്​ഡ്​ കോച്ചുകൾ
    cancel

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ: ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ-​ധ​ൻ​ബാ​ദ് പ്ര​തി​ദി​ന എ​ക്സ്​​പ്ര​സി​ൽ (ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ന​മ്പ​ർ 13352) മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 24 മു​ത​ൽ ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ​ക്കും കോ​യ​മ്പ​ത്തൂ​രി​നും ഇ​ട​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് സ്ലീ​പ്പ​ർ കോ​ച്ചു​ക​ൾ ഡി-​റി​സ​ർ​വ്ഡ്​ കോ​ച്ചു​ക​ളാ​യി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    എ​സ്-5, എ​സ്-6 എ​ന്നീ സ്ലീ​പ്പ​ർ കോ​ച്ചു​ക​ളി​ൽ റി​സ​ർ​വേ​ഷ​നി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത സ്ലീ​പ്പ​ർ ക്ലാ​സ് ടി​ക്ക​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്കും സീ​സ​ൺ ടി​ക്ക​റ്റു​കാ​ർ​ക്കും ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ​ക്കും കോ​യ​മ്പ​ത്തൂ​രി​നു​മി​ട​യി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര ചെ​യ്യാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Alappuzha Dhanbad Express
    News Summary - Two de-reserved coaches in Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X