Posted Ondate_range 3 Feb 2025 10:53 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 Feb 2025 10:53 PM IST
ആലപ്പുഴ-ധൻബാദ് എക്സ്പ്രസിൽ രണ്ട് ഡി-റിസർവ്ഡ് കോച്ചുകൾtext_fields
News Summary - Two de-reserved coaches in Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express
തൃശൂർ: ആലപ്പുഴ-ധൻബാദ് പ്രതിദിന എക്സ്പ്രസിൽ (ട്രെയിൻ നമ്പർ 13352) മാർച്ച് 24 മുതൽ ആലപ്പുഴക്കും കോയമ്പത്തൂരിനും ഇടയിൽ രണ്ട് സ്ലീപ്പർ കോച്ചുകൾ ഡി-റിസർവ്ഡ് കോച്ചുകളായി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.
എസ്-5, എസ്-6 എന്നീ സ്ലീപ്പർ കോച്ചുകളിൽ റിസർവേഷനില്ലാത്ത സ്ലീപ്പർ ക്ലാസ് ടിക്കറ്റുള്ളവർക്കും സീസൺ ടിക്കറ്റുകാർക്കും ആലപ്പുഴക്കും കോയമ്പത്തൂരിനുമിടയിൽ യാത്ര ചെയ്യാം.
