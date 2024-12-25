Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 10:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Dec 2024 12:15 AM IST

    എം.ടിയുടെ വിയോഗം: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് രണ്ടു ദിവസം ദുഃഖാചരണം

    എം.ടിയുടെ വിയോഗം: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് രണ്ടു ദിവസം ദുഃഖാചരണം
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: മലയാളത്തിന്റെ പ്രിയ സാഹിത്യകാരൻ എം.ടി വാസുദേവൻ നായരുടെ വിയോഗത്തിൽ അനുശോചിച്ച് ആദര സൂചകമായി സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ ഡിസംബർ 26, 27 തിയതികളിൽ ഔദ്യോഗികമായി ദുഃഖം ആചരിക്കും.

    26 നു ചേരാനിരുന്ന മന്ത്രിസഭായോഗം ഉൾപ്പെടെ എല്ലാ സർക്കാർ പരിപാടികളും മാറ്റിവെക്കാൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയൻ നിർദേശം നൽകി.

    TAGS:MT Vasudevan Nair
    News Summary - Two days of mourning for the demise of MT Vasudevan Nair
