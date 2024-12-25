എം.ടിയുടെ വിയോഗം: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് രണ്ടു ദിവസം ദുഃഖാചരണം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Dec 2024 10:49 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Dec 2024 12:15 AM IST
എം.ടിയുടെ വിയോഗം: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് രണ്ടു ദിവസം ദുഃഖാചരണംtext_fields
News Summary - Two days of mourning for the demise of MT Vasudevan Nair
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: മലയാളത്തിന്റെ പ്രിയ സാഹിത്യകാരൻ എം.ടി വാസുദേവൻ നായരുടെ വിയോഗത്തിൽ അനുശോചിച്ച് ആദര സൂചകമായി സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ ഡിസംബർ 26, 27 തിയതികളിൽ ഔദ്യോഗികമായി ദുഃഖം ആചരിക്കും.
26 നു ചേരാനിരുന്ന മന്ത്രിസഭായോഗം ഉൾപ്പെടെ എല്ലാ സർക്കാർ പരിപാടികളും മാറ്റിവെക്കാൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയൻ നിർദേശം നൽകി.
