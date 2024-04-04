Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 4 April 2024 2:53 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 April 2024 2:54 PM GMT

    പാലക്കാട് എ. വിജയരാഘവന് അപരൻ

    A Vijayaraghavan
    പാലക്കാട്: പാലക്കാട് മണ്ഡലം എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥി എ. വിജയരാഘവന് അപരൻ. സ്വതന്ത്ര സ്ഥാനാർഥിയായി ശ്രീകൃഷ്ണപുരം കളരിക്കൽ വീട്ടിൽ എ. വിജയരാഘവനാണ് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച നാമനിർദേശ പത്രിക സമർപ്പിച്ചത്.

    2019ലെ സ്ഥാനാർഥി എം.ബി. രാജേഷിന്റെ പേരിനോട് സാദൃശ്യമുള്ള പി.വി. രാജേഷ്, എം. രാജേഷ് എന്നീ പേരുകളിലുള്ള രണ്ട് പത്രികകളും പാലക്കാട് കലക്ടർക്ക് മുമ്പാകെ സമർപ്പിക്കപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    A Vijayaraghavan Cpm Lok sabha elections 2024
    News Summary - Two Candidates in the Name of A. Vijayaraghavan in Palakkad Constituency
