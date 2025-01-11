Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    11 Jan 2025 3:44 PM IST
    date_range 11 Jan 2025 3:44 PM IST

    രണ്ടര വയസുകാരിക്ക് അങ്കണവാടി ടീച്ചറുടെ ക്രൂരമർദനം; കമ്പി കൊണ്ട് അടിച്ചെന്നാണ് പരാതി

    രണ്ടര വയസുകാരിക്ക് അങ്കണവാടി ടീച്ചറുടെ ക്രൂരമർദനം; കമ്പി കൊണ്ട് അടിച്ചെന്നാണ് പരാതി
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: അങ്കണവാടി ടീച്ചർ രണ്ടര വയസുകാരിയെ കമ്പികൊണ്ടടിച്ചതായി പരാതി. തിരുവനന്തപുരം വെമ്പായം ചിറമുക്കിലാണ് സംഭവം.

    ചിറമുക്ക് സ്വദേശികളായ സീന-മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൾക്കാണ് മർദനമേറ്റത്. ഷൂ റാക്കിന്‍റെ കമ്പി കൊണ്ടാണ് അടിച്ചത് എന്നാണ് ആരോപണം. ടീച്ചർ ബിന്ദുവിനെതിരെ രക്ഷിതാക്കൾ ചൈൽഡ് ലൈനിന് പരാതി നൽകി.

    TAGS:Anganwadi teacherThiruvananthapuramAnganwadi student
    News Summary - Two-and-a-half-year-old girl brutally beaten by Anganwadi teacher
