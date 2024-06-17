Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 17 Jun 2024 2:47 PM GMT
    date_range 17 Jun 2024 3:03 PM GMT

    ചെങ്കൽ ക്വാറിയിലെ വെള്ളക്കെട്ടിൽ ഇരട്ട സഹോദരങ്ങൾ മുങ്ങിമരിച്ചു

    കാസർകോട്: ചെങ്കൽ ക്വാറിയിലെ വെള്ളക്കെട്ടിൽ ചീമേനിയിൽ ഇരട്ട സഹോദരങ്ങൾ മുങ്ങിമരിച്ചു. കനിയന്തോലിലെ രാധാകൃഷ്ണൻ - പുഷ്പ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മക്കളായ സുദേവ്, ശ്രീദേവ് എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ചീമേനി ഗവൺമെൻറ് ഹയർ സെക്കൻററി സ്കൂളിലെ അഞ്ചാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥികളാണ്.വീടിനടുത്തുള്ള ചെങ്കൽ ക്വാറിയിലെ വെള്ളക്കെട്ടിൽ മുങ്ങി മരിച്ചത്.

    TAGS:Twin brothers drownedQuarry's water pond
