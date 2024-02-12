Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
12 Feb 2024
12 Feb 2024
News Summary - Tripunnithura: Minister Veena George directed to ensure expert treatment
തിരുവനന്തപുരം:തൃപ്പുണ്ണിത്തുറയിലെ പൊട്ടിത്തെറിയില് പരിക്കേറ്റവര്ക്ക് വിദഗ്ധ ചികിത്സ ഉറപ്പാക്കാന് മന്ത്രി വീണാ ജോര്ജ് ആരോഗ്യ വകുപ്പ് ഡയറക്ടര്ക്ക് നിര്ദേശം നല്കി. കളമശേരി മെഡിക്കല് കോളേജിലും എറണാകുളം ജനറല് ആശുപത്രിയിലും മികച്ച ചികിത്സാ സൗകര്യമേര്പ്പെടുത്താന് ജില്ലാ മെഡിക്കല് ഓഫീസര് നടപടി സ്വീകരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
തൃപ്പുണ്ണിത്തുറ ആശുപത്രിയിലും കൂടുതല് സൗകര്യങ്ങളൊരുക്കാന് നിര്ദേശം നല്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ആവശ്യമെങ്കില് കൂടുതല് കനിവ് 108 ആംബുലന്സുകള് വിന്യസിക്കാനും നിര്ദേശം നല്കി.
