റെയിൽവേ പാളത്തിൽ മരം വീണു; ആലപ്പുഴ റൂട്ടിൽ ട്രെയിനുകൾ വൈകും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 26 July 2025 11:00 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 July 2025 11:00 AM IST
റെയിൽവേ പാളത്തിൽ മരം വീണു; ആലപ്പുഴ റൂട്ടിൽ ട്രെയിനുകൾ വൈകുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Tree falls on railway tracks; trains on Alappuzha route will be delayed
മാരാരിക്കുളം: ആലപ്പുഴ മാരാരിക്കുളത്ത് റെയിൽവേ പാളത്തിൽ മരം വീണതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ട്രെയിൻ ഗതാഗതം തടസപ്പെട്ടു. രാവിലെ എട്ട് മണിയോടെയാണ് പാളത്തിൽ മരം വീണത്. ആലപ്പുഴ വഴിയുള്ള എല്ലാ സർവീസുകളും വൈകും.
ഇതേതുടർന്ന് കോഴിക്കോട് ജനശതാബ്ദി ഉൾപ്പെടയുള്ള ട്രെയിനുകൾ വിവിധ സ്റ്റേഷനുകളിൽ പിടിച്ചിട്ടു. രാവിലെ 8.30നാണ് ആലപ്പുഴ റെയിൽവേ സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ കോഴിക്കോട് ജനശതാബ്ദി എത്തിയത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story