Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightതിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 16 July 2024 4:00 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 July 2024 4:57 PM GMT

    തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് ഓടുന്ന കാറിന് മുകളിൽ മരം വീണ് യാത്രക്കാരി മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    tvm car accident 987
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പേരൂർക്കട വഴയില ആറാംകല്ലിൽ ഓടുന്ന കാറിന് മുകളിൽ മരം വീണ് യാത്രക്കാരി മരിച്ചു. തൊളിക്കോട് സ്വദേശിനി മോളി (42) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഒപ്പമുണ്ടായിരുന്ന ഭർത്താവിന് പരിക്കേറ്റു.

    കൂറ്റൻ ആൽമരം കാറിന് മുകളിലേക്ക് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. വാഹനത്തിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ ഇരുവരെയും ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് എത്തിയാണ് പുറത്തെടുത്തത്. കാർ പൂർണമായും തകർന്നു.

    അപകട സ്ഥലത്തെ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം


    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:heavy rain
    News Summary - Tree falls on moving car in Thiruvananthapuram
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick