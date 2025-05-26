Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightമൂന്നാർ ഗ്യാപ്പ് റോഡിൽ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 26 May 2025 6:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 May 2025 6:26 PM IST

    മൂന്നാർ ഗ്യാപ്പ് റോഡിൽ ഇന്ന്​ രാത്രി യാത്ര നിരോധനം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മൂന്നാർ ഗ്യാപ്പ് റോഡിൽ ഇന്ന്​ രാത്രി യാത്ര നിരോധനം
    cancel

    തൊടുപുഴ: റെഡ്​ അലർട്ട്​ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച ഇടുക്കി ജില്ലയിലെ മൂന്നാർ മേഖലയിൽ ശക്തമായ കാറ്റും മഴയും തുടരുകയാണ്​. ഈ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ കൊച്ചി ധനുഷ്കോടി ദേശീയപാതയിലെ മൂന്നാർ ഗ്യാപ് റോഡിൽ മണ്ണിടിച്ചിലും ഗതാഗത തടസ്സവും ഉണ്ടാകാനുള്ള സാധ്യത കണക്കിലെടുത്ത്​ ഇന്ന്​ രാത്രി യാത്രയ്ക്ക്​ നിരോധനം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തി.

    ദുരന്തനിവാരണ നിയമമനുസരിച്ചാണ്​ യാത്രാ നിരോധനം ഏർ​പ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്​. നിയമം ലംഘിക്കുന്നവർക്കെതിരെ കർശനമായ നടപടിയുണ്ടാകുമെന്നും ജില്ലാ കലക്ടർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:munnartravel banMunnar Gap Road
    News Summary - Travel ban on Munnar Gap Road tonight
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X