Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 6 May 2025 10:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 May 2025 10:19 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്നും നാ​ളെ​യും ഈ ​ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ൾ പൂ​ങ്കു​ന്ന​ത്ത്​ നി​ർ​ത്തും

    ഇ​ന്നും നാ​ളെ​യും ഈ ​ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ൾ പൂ​ങ്കു​ന്ന​ത്ത്​ നി​ർ​ത്തും
    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ: പൂ​രം പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച് 16305/16306 എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം-​ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​സി​റ്റി, 16307/16308 ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ-​ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ്, 16301/16302 തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം-​ഷൊ​ർ​ണൂ​ർ വേ​ണാ​ട്, 16791/16792 തൂ​ത്തു​ക്കു​ടി-​പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് പാ​ല​രു​വി എ​ന്നീ എ​ക്സ്​​പ്ര​സ് ​​ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ൾ ചൊ​വ്വ, ബു​ധ​ൻ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​രു​ദി​ശ​ക​ളി​ലും പൂ​ങ്കു​ന്ന​ത്ത് നി​ർ​ത്തും. അ​നാ​വ​ശ്യ തി​ര​ക്കും സ​മ​യ​ന​ഷ്ട​വും ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കാ​ൻ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ടി​ക്ക​റ്റെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ‘യു.​ടി.​എ​സ് ഓ​ൺ മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ’ ആ​പ് സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Thrissur PooramThrissur NewspoonkunnamTrains stop
