Posted Ondate_range 6 May 2025 10:19 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 May 2025 10:19 AM IST
ഇന്നും നാളെയും ഈ ട്രെയിനുകൾ പൂങ്കുന്നത്ത് നിർത്തുംtext_fields
News Summary - Trains will stop at Poonkunnam today and tomorrow
തൃശൂർ: പൂരം പ്രമാണിച്ച് 16305/16306 എറണാകുളം-കണ്ണൂർ ഇന്റർസിറ്റി, 16307/16308 കണ്ണൂർ-ആലപ്പുഴ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ്, 16301/16302 തിരുവനന്തപുരം-ഷൊർണൂർ വേണാട്, 16791/16792 തൂത്തുക്കുടി-പാലക്കാട് പാലരുവി എന്നീ എക്സ്പ്രസ് ട്രെയിനുകൾ ചൊവ്വ, ബുധൻ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ ഇരുദിശകളിലും പൂങ്കുന്നത്ത് നിർത്തും. അനാവശ്യ തിരക്കും സമയനഷ്ടവും ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ യാത്രക്കാർ ടിക്കറ്റെടുക്കാൻ ‘യു.ടി.എസ് ഓൺ മൊബൈൽ’ ആപ് സൗകര്യം ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്തണമെന്ന് റെയിൽവേ അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു.
