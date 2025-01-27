ട്രെയിൻ സർവിസുകൾ റദ്ദാക്കി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 27 Jan 2025 10:16 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 Jan 2025 10:16 PM IST
ട്രെയിൻ സർവിസുകൾ റദ്ദാക്കിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Train services have been cancelled
പാലക്കാട്: ഫെബ്രുവരി മൂന്ന്, ആറ്, 10 തീയതികളിൽ തിരുവനന്തപുരം-കോർബ സൂപ്പർഫാസ്റ്റ് എക്സ്പ്രസും (ട്രെയിൻ നമ്പർ 22648) അഞ്ച്, എട്ട്, 12 തീയതികളിൽ കോർബയിൽനിന്ന് ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന കോർബ-തിരുവനന്തപുരം സൂപ്പർഫാസ്റ്റ് എക്സ്പ്രസും (22647) പൂർണമായി റദ്ദാക്കി.ഫെബ്രുവരി ഏഴ്, ഒമ്പത് തീയതികളിൽ ഗോരഖ്പൂർ-തിരുവനന്തപുരം രപ്തിസാഗർ സൂപ്പർഫാസ്റ്റ് എക്സ്പ്രസും (12511) ഫെബ്രുവരി 11, 12 തീയതികളിൽ തിരുവനന്തപുരം-ഗോരഖ്പൂർ രപ്തിസാഗർ സൂപ്പർഫാസ്റ്റ് എക്സ്പ്രസും (12512) പൂർണമായി റദ്ദാക്കി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story