Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightട്രെയിൻ സർവിസുകൾ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Jan 2025 10:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Jan 2025 10:16 PM IST

    ട്രെയിൻ സർവിസുകൾ റദ്ദാക്കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ട്രെയിൻ സർവിസുകൾ റദ്ദാക്കി
    cancel

    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്: ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി മൂ​ന്ന്, ആ​റ്, 10 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം-​കോ​ർ​ബ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ​ഫാ​സ്റ്റ് എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സും (ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ന​മ്പ​ർ 22648) അ​ഞ്ച്, എ​ട്ട്, 12 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ കോ​ർ​ബ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന കോ​ർ​ബ-​തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം സൂ​പ്പ​ർ​ഫാ​സ്റ്റ് എ​ക്‌​സ്‌​പ്ര​സും (22647) പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി.ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി ഏ​ഴ്, ഒ​മ്പ​ത് തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഗോ​ര​ഖ്പൂ​ർ-​തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം ര​പ്തി​സാ​ഗ​ർ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ​ഫാ​സ്റ്റ് എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സും (12511) ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 11, 12 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം-​ഗോ​ര​ഖ്പൂ​ർ ര​പ്തി​സാ​ഗ​ർ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ​ഫാ​സ്റ്റ് എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സും (12512) പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Train Services
    News Summary - Train services have been cancelled
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X