ട്രെയിൻ സർവിസ് റദ്ദാക്കി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 31 July 2025 8:27 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 31 July 2025 8:27 PM IST
ട്രെയിൻ സർവിസ് റദ്ദാക്കിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Train service canceled
പാലക്കാട്: തിരുവനന്തപുരം ഡിവിഷനിൽ വിവിധ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ ട്രാക്ക് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി നടത്തുന്നതിനായി താഴെ പറയുന്ന ട്രെയിനുകൾ പൂർണമായി റദ്ദാക്കിയതായി റെയിൽവേ അറിയിച്ചു.
ആഗസ്റ്റ് രണ്ട്, മൂന്ന്, ആറ്, ഒമ്പത്, 10 തീയതികളിൽ പാലക്കാട് ജങ്ഷനിൽനിന്ന് ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന ട്രെയിൻ നമ്പർ 66609 പാലക്കാട്-എറണാകുളം മെമുവും എറണാകുളത്തുനിന്ന് ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന ട്രെയിൻ നമ്പർ 66610 എറണാകുളം-പാലക്കാട് മെമുവും യാത്ര പൂർണമായി റദ്ദാക്കി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story