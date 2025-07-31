Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 31 July 2025 8:27 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 July 2025 8:27 PM IST

    ട്രെയിൻ സർവിസ് റദ്ദാക്കി

    ട്രെയിൻ സർവിസ് റദ്ദാക്കി
    പാലക്കാട്: തിരുവനന്തപുരം ഡിവിഷനിൽ വിവിധ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ ട്രാക്ക് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി നടത്തുന്നതിനായി താഴെ പറയുന്ന ട്രെയിനുകൾ പൂർണമായി റദ്ദാക്കിയതായി റെയിൽവേ അറിയിച്ചു.

    ആഗസ്റ്റ് രണ്ട്, മൂന്ന്, ആറ്, ഒമ്പത്, 10 തീയതികളിൽ പാലക്കാട് ജങ്ഷനിൽനിന്ന് ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന ട്രെയിൻ നമ്പർ 66609 പാലക്കാട്-എറണാകുളം മെമുവും എറണാകുളത്തുനിന്ന് ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന ട്രെയിൻ നമ്പർ 66610 എറണാകുളം-പാലക്കാട് മെമുവും യാത്ര പൂർണമായി റദ്ദാക്കി.

