Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകോഴിക്കോട്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 22 April 2024 1:59 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 April 2024 2:59 PM GMT

    കോഴിക്കോട് കുണ്ടായിത്തോട് ട്രെയിനിടിച്ച് ഉമ്മയും മകളും മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    train accident 878678
    cancel

    കോഴിക്കോട്: കോഴിക്കോടിനും ഫെറോക്കിനുമിടയ്ക്ക് കുണ്ടായിത്തോടിൽ ട്രെയിനിടിച്ച് ഉമ്മയും മകളും മരിച്ചു. പാളം മുറിച്ചുകടക്കുന്നതിനിടെ നസീമ (36), ഫാത്തിമ നിയ (15) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ടാണ് അപകടം. ഒരു വിവാഹ ചടങ്ങില്‍ പങ്കെടുത്ത ശേഷം വീട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു ഇവർ. കൊച്ചുവേളി- ചണ്ഡിഗഡ് സമ്പര്‍ക്കക്രാന്തി എക്‌സ്പ്രസാണ് ഇടിച്ചത്. മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രി മോര്‍ച്ചറിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

    Updating...

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:train hit deathdeath news
    News Summary - train hit death in Kundayithod Kozhikode
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X