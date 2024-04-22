കോഴിക്കോട് കുണ്ടായിത്തോട് ട്രെയിനിടിച്ച് ഉമ്മയും മകളും മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
22 April 2024 1:59 PM GMT
22 April 2024 2:59 PM GMT
കോഴിക്കോട് കുണ്ടായിത്തോട് ട്രെയിനിടിച്ച് ഉമ്മയും മകളും മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - train hit death in Kundayithod Kozhikode
കോഴിക്കോട്: കോഴിക്കോടിനും ഫെറോക്കിനുമിടയ്ക്ക് കുണ്ടായിത്തോടിൽ ട്രെയിനിടിച്ച് ഉമ്മയും മകളും മരിച്ചു. പാളം മുറിച്ചുകടക്കുന്നതിനിടെ നസീമ (36), ഫാത്തിമ നിയ (15) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ടാണ് അപകടം. ഒരു വിവാഹ ചടങ്ങില് പങ്കെടുത്ത ശേഷം വീട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു ഇവർ. കൊച്ചുവേളി- ചണ്ഡിഗഡ് സമ്പര്ക്കക്രാന്തി എക്സ്പ്രസാണ് ഇടിച്ചത്. മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ മെഡിക്കല് കോളജ് ആശുപത്രി മോര്ച്ചറിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.
