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Madhyamam
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    തൃശൂരിൽ ട്രെയിനിൽ തീപിടിത്തം

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    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ: തൃ​ശൂ​രി​ൽ ട്രെ​യി​നി​ന്റെ കോ​ച്ചി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം-​ചെ​ന്നൈ ര​പ്തി​സാ​ഗ​ർ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ​ഫാ​സ്റ്റ് എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സി​നാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. ചാ​ല​ക്കു​ടി​യി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് കോ​ച്ചി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് തീ​യും പു​ക​യും ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന​ത്. പി​ന്നാ​ലെ അ​പാ​യ സൈ​റ​ൺ മു​ഴ​ങ്ങി. ഷോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​ർ​ക്യൂ​ട്ടാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട കാ​ര​ണം. ടെ​ക്നി​ക്ക​ൽ സം​ഘ​മെ​ത്തി ത​ക​രാ​ർ പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ച്ച ശേ​ഷം ട്രെ​യി​ൻ യാ​ത്ര തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു.


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