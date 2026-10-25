തൃശൂരിൽ ട്രെയിനിൽ തീപിടിത്തം

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തൃശൂരിൽ ട്രെയിനിൽ തീപിടിത്തംtext_fields
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News Summary - Train Fire in Thrissur
തൃശൂർ: തൃശൂരിൽ ട്രെയിനിന്റെ കോച്ചിൽ തീപിടിത്തം. തിരുവനന്തപുരം-ചെന്നൈ രപ്തിസാഗർ സൂപ്പർഫാസ്റ്റ് എക്സ്പ്രസിനാണ് തീപിടിച്ചത്. ചാലക്കുടിയിൽ വെച്ചാണ് കോച്ചിൽനിന്ന് തീയും പുകയും ഉയർന്നത്. പിന്നാലെ അപായ സൈറൺ മുഴങ്ങി. ഷോർട്ട് സർക്യൂട്ടാണ് അപകട കാരണം. ടെക്നിക്കൽ സംഘമെത്തി തകരാർ പരിഹരിച്ച ശേഷം ട്രെയിൻ യാത്ര തുടർന്നു.
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