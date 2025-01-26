Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Jan 2025 7:17 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Jan 2025 7:17 PM IST

    കൊല്ലം കല്ലടയാറ്റിൽ ഒഴുക്കിൽപെട്ട് വിദ്യാർഥിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    Drown Death
    സൂചനാ ചിത്രം 

    കൊല്ലം: കൊല്ലം കല്ലടയാറ്റിൽ വിദ്യാർഥി മുങ്ങി മരിച്ചു. കുന്നിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി അഹദാണ് മരിച്ചത്. കുന്നിക്കോട് എ.പി.പി.എം സ്കൂളിലെ ഒൻപതാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ് അഹദ്. പത്തനാപുരം കമുകുംചേരിയിലെ കടവിലായിരുന്നു അപകടം നടന്നത്.

    റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ദിനാഘോഷം കഴിഞ്ഞ് വരുമ്പോൾ കൂട്ടുകാർക്കൊപ്പം ആറ്റിൽ ഇറങ്ങിയ അഹദ് ഒഴുക്കിൽപെടുകയായിരുന്നു. സഹപാഠികൾ അഹദിനെ രക്ഷിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് എത്തിയാണ് ആറ്റിൽ നിന്ന് മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

