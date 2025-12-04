Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    date_range 4 Dec 2025 12:41 PM IST
    date_range 4 Dec 2025 12:41 PM IST

    താമരശ്ശേരി ചുരത്തിൽ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഗതാഗതം തടസപ്പെടും

    കോഴിക്കോട്: താമരശ്ശേരി ചുരത്തിൽ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഗതാഗതം തടസപ്പെടും. രാവിലെ എട്ട് മണി മുതൽ ചുരത്തിൽ ഇടവിട്ട സമയങ്ങളിലാണ് ഗതാഗതം തടസപ്പെടുക.

    ചുരത്തിലെ 6, 7, 8 വളവുകൾ വീതി കൂട്ടുന്നതിന്‍റെ ഭാഗമായി മരങ്ങൾ മുറിച്ചിരുന്നു. എട്ടാം വളവിൽ മുറിച്ചിട്ട മരത്തടികൾ ക്രെയ്ൻ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ലോറിയിൽ കയറ്റുന്നതിനാണ് ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത്.

    വിമാനത്താവളം, റെയിൽവേ സ്റ്റേഷൻ, പരീക്ഷകൾ, മറ്റ് അത്യാവശ്യ യാത്ര ചെയ്യുന്നവർ യാത്രാ സമയം ക്രമീകരിക്കണമെന്ന് ദേശീയപാത അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:National HighwaytrafficThamarassery PassLatest News
