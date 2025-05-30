Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightവടകര-പേരാമ്പ്ര റോഡിൽ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2025 7:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2025 7:59 AM IST

    വടകര-പേരാമ്പ്ര റോഡിൽ മരംവീണ് ഗതാഗതം തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വടകര-പേരാമ്പ്ര റോഡിൽ മരംവീണ് ഗതാഗതം തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു
    cancel

    കോഴിക്കോട്: വടകര-പേരാമ്പ്ര റോഡിൽ മരംവീണ് ഗതാഗതം തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ വീശിയടിച്ച ശക്തമായ കാറ്റിലാണ് ചാനിയം കടവ് പാലത്തിനു സമീപം കൂറ്റൻ മരം റോഡിന് കുറുകെ വീണത്.

    വടകരയിൽ നിന്നു പേരാമ്പ്രയിലേക്കുള്ള കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ബസ് കടന്ന് പോയതിന് തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെയാണ് അപകടം. പേരാമ്പ്രയിലെ ഫയർ ഫോഴ്‌സ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരും നാട്ടുകാരും മരം മുറിച്ചുമാറ്റാനുള്ള ശ്രമത്തിലാണ്. ഗതാഗത തടസ്സം നീക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Rain Havoctraffic disruption
    News Summary - Traffic disrupted after tree falls on Vadakara-Perambra road
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X