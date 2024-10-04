Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    4 Oct 2024 1:56 PM GMT
    Updated On
    4 Oct 2024 1:56 PM GMT

    വയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ മരം വീണ് ഗതാഗതം തടസപ്പെട്ടു

    വയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ മരം വീണ് ഗതാഗതം തടസപ്പെട്ടു
    വൈത്തിരി: വയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ ഒമ്പതാം വളവിനു സമീപം റോഡിനു കുറുകെ മരം വീണ് മണിക്കൂറോളം വാഹന ഗതാഗതം തടസപ്പെട്ടു. കൽപ്പറ്റയിൽ നിന്ന് ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് എത്തി മരം മുറിച്ചുമാറ്റിയാണ് ഗതാഗതം പുനഃസ്ഥാപിച്ചത്. വൈകീട്ട് ആറു മണിക്കാണ് സംഭവം.

    TAGS:traffic blockWayanad churamWayanad pass
    News Summary - traffic blocked after tree fell at the Wayanad churam road
