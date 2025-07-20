Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 20 July 2025 11:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 July 2025 11:11 PM IST

    കൊട്ടിയൂർ-പാൽചുരം ബോയ്സ് ടൗൺ റോഡിൽ ഗതാഗത നിരോധനം

    കൊട്ടിയൂർ-പാൽചുരം ബോയ്സ് ടൗൺ റോഡിൽ ഗതാഗത നിരോധനം
    കോഴിക്കോട്: കൊട്ടിയൂർ-പാൽചുരം ബോയ്സ് ടൗൺ റോഡിൽ മണ്ണിടിഞ്ഞതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ഇനി ഒരറിയിപ്പുണ്ടാകുന്നത് വരെ ഇതുവഴിയുള്ള ഗതാഗതം പൂർണമായി നിരോധിച്ചതായി കണ്ണൂർ ജില്ല കലക്ടർ അറിയിച്ചു. വാഹനങ്ങൾ പേരിയ-നിടുംപൊയിൽ ചുരം വഴിപോകണം.

    TAGS:Kottiyoor Palchuram Roadtraffic ban
    News Summary - Traffic ban on Kottiyoor-Palchuram Boys Town Road
