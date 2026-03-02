ശബരിമലയിൽ ആചാരം സംരക്ഷിക്കണം -ദേവസ്വം ബോർഡ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 March 2026 2:09 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 March 2026 2:20 PM IST
ശബരിമലയിൽ ആചാരം സംരക്ഷിക്കണം -ദേവസ്വം ബോർഡ്text_fields
News Summary - Traditions should be preserved in Sabarimala - Devaswom Board
ശബരിമല ആചാരം സംരക്ഷിക്കണമെന്നും യുവതി പ്രവേശനത്തെ അനുകൂലിച്ച നിലപാട് തിരുത്തുമെന്നും ദേവസ്വം ബോർഡ്.ഇതു സംബന്ധിച്ച് സുപ്രീം കോടതിയിൽ നിലപാടറിയിക്കും.
ശബരിമല തീർത്ഥാടനത്തിന് പ്രത്യേക ബജറ്റ് അനുവദിക്കും. 2019ലെ സത്യവാങ്മൂലം തിരുത്തും. ബോർഡ് വിശ്യാസികൾക്കൊപ്പമാണെന്നും പ്രസിഡന്റ്.
ആഗോള അയ്യപ്പസംഗമം കണക്ക് ഹൈക്കോടതി നേരിട്ട് പരിശോധിക്കും. സ്വകാര്യ ഓഡിറ്റർക്ക് ദേവസ്വം കൈമാറിയ എല്ലാ രേഖകളും വ്യാഴാഴ്ച കോടതിക്ക് നൽകണം.
