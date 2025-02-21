Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
21 Feb 2025 9:16 AM IST
21 Feb 2025 9:16 AM IST
ട്രാക് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി: ശബരി എക്സ്പ്രസ് വൈകുംtext_fields
News Summary - Track maintenance work: Sabari Express will be delayed
പാലക്കാട്: വിവിധ സ്ഥലങ്ങളിൽ ട്രാക് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി നടക്കുന്നതിനാൽ ഫെബ്രുവരി 21, 24, 26, 28 തീയതികളിൽ തിരുവനന്തപുരം-സെക്കന്തരാബാദ് ശബരി എക്സ്പ്രസ് (17229) മൂന്ന് മണിക്കൂർ 25 മിനിറ്റ് വൈകിയാണ് ഓടുകയെന്ന് റെയിൽവേ അറിയിച്ചു.
