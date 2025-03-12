പറളിക്കും ലക്കിടിക്കും ഇടയിൽ ട്രാക്ക് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി; ട്രെയിനുകൾ വൈകും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 12 March 2025 7:23 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 March 2025 7:23 PM IST
പറളിക്കും ലക്കിടിക്കും ഇടയിൽ ട്രാക്ക് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി; ട്രെയിനുകൾ വൈകുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Track maintenance between Parali and Lakkidi; trains will be delayed
പാലക്കാട്: ഡിവിഷനിലെ പറളിക്കും ലക്കിടിക്കും ഇടയിൽ ട്രാക്ക് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി നടക്കുന്നതിനാൽ നമ്പർ 56604 ഷൊർണൂർ-കോയമ്പത്തൂർ ട്രെയിൻ മാർച്ച് 13ന് ഷൊർണൂരിൽനിന്ന് ഒരു മണിക്കൂറും നമ്പർ 16344 മധുര-തിരുവനന്തപുരം അമൃത എക്സ്പ്രസ് 14ന് മധുരയിൽനിന്ന് 50 മിനിറ്റും വൈകിയാണ് സർവിസ് ആരംഭിക്കുകയെന്ന് റെയിൽവേ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story