Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightപറളിക്കും ലക്കിടിക്കും...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 12 March 2025 7:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 March 2025 7:23 PM IST

    പറളിക്കും ലക്കിടിക്കും ഇടയിൽ ട്രാക്ക് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി; ട്രെയിനുകൾ വൈകും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Train Service
    cancel

    പാലക്കാട്: ഡിവിഷനിലെ പറളിക്കും ലക്കിടിക്കും ഇടയിൽ ട്രാക്ക് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി നടക്കുന്നതിനാൽ നമ്പർ 56604 ഷൊർണൂർ-കോയമ്പത്തൂർ ട്രെയിൻ മാർച്ച് 13ന് ഷൊർണൂരിൽനിന്ന് ഒരു മണിക്കൂറും നമ്പർ 16344 മധുര-തിരുവനന്തപുരം അമൃത എക്സ്പ്രസ് 14ന് മധുരയിൽനിന്ന് 50 മിനിറ്റും വൈകിയാണ് സർവിസ് ആരംഭിക്കുകയെന്ന് റെയിൽവേ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:indian railwaytrain serviceTrack Maintenance
    News Summary - Track maintenance between Parali and Lakkidi; trains will be delayed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X