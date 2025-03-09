ഇല്ലിക്കൽകല്ലിൽ ട്രക്കിങ്ങിനു പോയ ടൂറിസ്റ്റുകൾക്ക് കടന്നൽ കുത്തേറ്റു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 March 2025 6:23 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 March 2025 6:24 PM IST
ഇല്ലിക്കൽകല്ലിൽ ട്രക്കിങ്ങിനു പോയ ടൂറിസ്റ്റുകൾക്ക് കടന്നൽ കുത്തേറ്റുtext_fields
News Summary - Tourists who went trekking in Illikkal Kalli were stung by wasp
കോട്ടയം: ഈരാറ്റുപേട്ട തലനാട് ഇല്ലിക്കൽകല്ലിൽ ട്രക്കിങ്ങിന് പോയ ടൂറിസ്റ്റുകൾക്ക് കടന്നൽ കുത്തേറ്റു. നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇവരെ ഈരാറ്റുപേട്ടയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
കോട്ടയം, കുറവിലങ്ങാട്, കുറുപ്പന്തറ സ്വദേശികൾക്കാണ് കടന്നൽ കുത്തേറ്റത്. ഈരാറ്റുപേട്ട നന്മകൂട്ടം പ്രവർത്തകരും നാട്ടുകാരും പൊലീസും ഫയർ ഫോഴ്സും സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയാണ് രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടത്തിയത്.
