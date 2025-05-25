Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 25 May 2025 2:50 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 May 2025 3:02 PM IST

    നീലഗിരിയിലെ വിനോദസഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ രണ്ടു ദിവസത്തേക്ക് അടച്ചു; നാടുകാണി വഴിയുള്ള യാത്ര ഒഴിവാക്കണം

    നീലഗിരിയിലെ വിനോദസഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ രണ്ടു ദിവസത്തേക്ക് അടച്ചു; നാടുകാണി വഴിയുള്ള യാത്ര ഒഴിവാക്കണം
    മലപ്പുറം: കാലവർഷത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നീലഗിരി ജില്ലയിലെ ഊട്ടി ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള എല്ലാ വിനോദസഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളും രണ്ടു ദിവസത്തേക്ക് അടച്ചതായി നീലഗിരി ജില്ല കളക്ടർ അറിയിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    അതിനാൽ ജില്ലയിൽ നിന്ന് നിലമ്പൂർ-നാടുകാണി ചുരം വഴി ഊട്ടിയിലേക്കും നീലഗിരി ജില്ലയിലെ മറ്റു വിനോദസഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിലേക്കുമുള്ള യാത്ര ഒഴിവാക്കണമെന്ന് മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലാ കലക്ടർ വി.ആർ. വിനോദ് അറിയിച്ചു.

