Madhyamam
    Kerala
    10 Aug 2022 3:34 AM GMT
    2022-08-10T09:04:28+05:30

    അതിരപ്പിള്ളി ഒഴികെയുള്ള ടൂറിസം കേന്ദ്രങ്ങള്‍ ഇന്ന് തുറക്കും

    Athirappilly
    തൃശൂർ: ജില്ലയില്‍ മഴ ശക്തമായതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് താല്‍കാലികമായി അടച്ചിട്ട ടൂറിസം കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളില്‍ അതിരപ്പിള്ളി ഒഴികെയുള്ളവ ഇന്ന് മുതല്‍ തുറന്ന് പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുമെന്ന് കലക്ടര്‍ അറിയിച്ചു. അതിരപ്പിള്ളി നാളെ തുറക്കും.

    TAGS:Tourist center Athirappilly waterfalls 
    News Summary - Tourist centers in thrissur district except Athirappilly will open today
    X