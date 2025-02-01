Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 1 Feb 2025 8:28 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 Feb 2025 8:28 PM IST
ടി.എന്. പ്രതാപനും സജീവ് ജോസഫിനും മാത്യു കുഴല്നാടനും കെ.എസ്.യുവിന്റെ ചുമതലtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - T.N. Prathapan, Sajeev Joseph and Mathew Kuzhalnadan are in charge of KSU
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കോൺഗ്രസ് പോഷക സംഘടനയായ കെ.എസ്.യുവിന്റെ ചുമതല കെ.പി.സി.സി വര്ക്കിങ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ടി.എന്. പ്രതാപന്. കെപിസിസി പ്രസിഡന്റ് കെ. സുധാകരന് എം.പിയുടെ നിർദേശ പ്രകാരം സംഘടനാ ചുമതലയുള്ള ജനറല് സെക്രട്ടറി എം. ലിജു ആണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്.
ടി.എന്. പ്രതാപനൊടൊപ്പം കെ.എസ്.യു പ്രവര്ത്തനങ്ങളില് സഹായിക്കുവാന് എം.എല്.എമാരായ സജീവ് ജോസഫ്, മാത്യു കുഴല്നാടന് എന്നിവരെയും കെ.പി.സി.സി ചുമതലപ്പെടുത്തി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story