Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    9 Feb 2024 11:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Feb 2024 11:10 AM GMT

    ഹജ്ജിന് ആദ്യ ഗഡു അടക്കാനുള്ള സമയം 15 വരെ നീട്ടി

    ഹജ്ജിന് ആദ്യ ഗഡു അടക്കാനുള്ള സമയം 15 വരെ നീട്ടി
    മലപ്പുറം: ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റി മുഖാന്തരം 2024ലെ ഹജ്ജിന് തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ടവർ അഡ്വാൻസ് തുകയും പ്രോസസിങ് ചാർജും ഉൾപ്പെടെ ആദ്യ ഗഡു തുകയായി ഒരാൾക്ക് 81,800 രൂപ വീതം അടക്കാനുള്ള സമയം ഫെബ്രുവരി 15 വരെ നീട്ടിയതായി സർക്കുലർ നമ്പർ 9 പ്രകാരം കേന്ദ്ര ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.

    പണമടച്ച ശേഷം പാസ്പോർട്ടും പണമടച്ച രശീതിയും നിശ്ചിത മാതൃകയിലുള്ള മെഡിക്കൽ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റും ഹജ്ജ് അപേക്ഷാ ഫോമും അനുബന്ധരേഖകളും സംസ്ഥാന ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റിക്ക് ഫെബ്രുവരി 19നകം സമർപ്പിക്കേണ്ടതാണ് എന്ന് ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റി അറയിച്ചു.

    Hajj 2024Hajj installment amount
