ഹജ്ജിന് ആദ്യ ഗഡു അടക്കാനുള്ള സമയം 15 വരെ നീട്ടി

Posted Ondate_range 9 Feb 2024 11:10 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 Feb 2024 11:10 AM GMT
ഹജ്ജിന് ആദ്യ ഗഡു അടക്കാനുള്ള സമയം 15 വരെ നീട്ടിtext_fields
News Summary - Time for payment of first installment for Hajj extended till 15
മലപ്പുറം: ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റി മുഖാന്തരം 2024ലെ ഹജ്ജിന് തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ടവർ അഡ്വാൻസ് തുകയും പ്രോസസിങ് ചാർജും ഉൾപ്പെടെ ആദ്യ ഗഡു തുകയായി ഒരാൾക്ക് 81,800 രൂപ വീതം അടക്കാനുള്ള സമയം ഫെബ്രുവരി 15 വരെ നീട്ടിയതായി സർക്കുലർ നമ്പർ 9 പ്രകാരം കേന്ദ്ര ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.
പണമടച്ച ശേഷം പാസ്പോർട്ടും പണമടച്ച രശീതിയും നിശ്ചിത മാതൃകയിലുള്ള മെഡിക്കൽ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റും ഹജ്ജ് അപേക്ഷാ ഫോമും അനുബന്ധരേഖകളും സംസ്ഥാന ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റിക്ക് ഫെബ്രുവരി 19നകം സമർപ്പിക്കേണ്ടതാണ് എന്ന് ഹജ്ജ് കമ്മിറ്റി അറയിച്ചു.
