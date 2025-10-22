Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightസ്കൂൾ പരിസരത്ത് പുലി...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Oct 2025 10:34 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Oct 2025 10:35 PM IST

    സ്കൂൾ പരിസരത്ത് പുലി സാന്നിധ്യമെന്ന് അധ്യാപകർ; അട്ടപ്പാടിയിൽ സ്കൂളിന് നാളെ അവധി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ്കൂൾ പരിസരത്ത് പുലി സാന്നിധ്യമെന്ന് അധ്യാപകർ; അട്ടപ്പാടിയിൽ സ്കൂളിന് നാളെ അവധി
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    പാലക്കാട്: പുലി ഭീതിയെ തുടർന്ന് അട്ടപ്പാടി മുള്ളി ട്രൈബൽ സ്കൂളിന് നാളെ(വ്യാഴം) അവധി നൽകി. രണ്ടു ദിവസമായി സ്കൂൾ പരിസരത്ത് പുലിയുടെ സാന്നിധ്യമുണ്ടെന്ന് അധ്യാപകരും രക്ഷിതാക്കളും പറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു.

    അധ്യാപകരുടെ ക്വാർട്ടേസിന് സമീപംവെച്ച് പുലി നായയെ കടിച്ചുകൊന്നിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:AttappadiSchoolsPalakkadTiger scare
    News Summary - Tiger scare; Attappadi school closed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X