സ്കൂൾ പരിസരത്ത് പുലി സാന്നിധ്യമെന്ന് അധ്യാപകർ; അട്ടപ്പാടിയിൽ സ്കൂളിന് നാളെ അവധി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 22 Oct 2025 10:34 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Oct 2025 10:35 PM IST
സ്കൂൾ പരിസരത്ത് പുലി സാന്നിധ്യമെന്ന് അധ്യാപകർ; അട്ടപ്പാടിയിൽ സ്കൂളിന് നാളെ അവധിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Tiger scare; Attappadi school closed
Listen to this Article
പാലക്കാട്: പുലി ഭീതിയെ തുടർന്ന് അട്ടപ്പാടി മുള്ളി ട്രൈബൽ സ്കൂളിന് നാളെ(വ്യാഴം) അവധി നൽകി. രണ്ടു ദിവസമായി സ്കൂൾ പരിസരത്ത് പുലിയുടെ സാന്നിധ്യമുണ്ടെന്ന് അധ്യാപകരും രക്ഷിതാക്കളും പറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു.
അധ്യാപകരുടെ ക്വാർട്ടേസിന് സമീപംവെച്ച് പുലി നായയെ കടിച്ചുകൊന്നിരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story