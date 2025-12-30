Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightപത്തനംതിട്ടയിൽ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Dec 2025 3:57 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Dec 2025 3:57 PM IST

    പത്തനംതിട്ടയിൽ കിണറ്റിൽ വീണ കടുവയെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Tiger rescued after falling into well in Pathanamthitta
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    പത്തനംതിട്ട: ചിറ്റാറിലെ വില്ലൂന്നിപ്പാറയിൽ കിണറ്റിൽ വീണ കടുവയെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. വലയിലാക്കിയാണ് കടുവയെ പുറത്തെടുത്തത്. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെയാണ് ആൾത്താമസമില്ലാത്ത കിണറ്റിൽ കടുവയെ കണ്ടത്. കൊല്ലംപറമ്പിൽ സദാശിവന്റെ വീട്ടിലെ കിണറ്റി​ലാണ് കടുവ വീണത്.

    കിണറ്റിൽ നിന്ന് വലിയ ശബ്ദം കേട്ടതിനു പിന്നാലെ നടത്തിയ തിരച്ചിലിലാണ് കടുവയെ കണ്ടത്. തുടർന്ന് വനപാലകരും പൊലീസും സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടത്തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:PathanamthittaTigerLatest News
    News Summary - Tiger rescued after falling into well in Pathanamthitta
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X