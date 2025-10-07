Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Oct 2025 12:44 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Oct 2025 12:44 PM IST

    ഗവിയിൽ പെരിയാർ ടൈഗർ റിസർവിലെ വാച്ചറെ കടുവ കൊന്നു

    കോന്നി: ഗവിയിൽ പെരിയാർ ടൈഗർ റിസർവിലെ വാച്ചറെ കടുവ കൊന്നു. ഗവിയിൽ താമസക്കാരനായ അനിൽ കുമാറാണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്.

    തിങ്കളാഴ്ച പൊന്നമ്പലമേട് എ പോയിന്‍റിലാണ് മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ശരീരത്തിലെ മാംസം ഭക്ഷിച്ച നിലയിലാണ്.

    മൃതദേഹം കൊണ്ടുവരാൻ ബന്ധുക്കൾ പൊന്നമ്പലമേട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയി.

    TAGS:Tiger Attackperiyar tiger reserveForest Watchergavi
    News Summary - Tiger kills watcher at Periyar Tiger Reserve in Gavi
