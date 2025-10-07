Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
7 Oct 2025
Updated Ondate_range 7 Oct 2025 12:44 PM IST
ഗവിയിൽ പെരിയാർ ടൈഗർ റിസർവിലെ വാച്ചറെ കടുവ കൊന്നു
News Summary - Tiger kills watcher at Periyar Tiger Reserve in Gavi
കോന്നി: ഗവിയിൽ പെരിയാർ ടൈഗർ റിസർവിലെ വാച്ചറെ കടുവ കൊന്നു. ഗവിയിൽ താമസക്കാരനായ അനിൽ കുമാറാണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്.
തിങ്കളാഴ്ച പൊന്നമ്പലമേട് എ പോയിന്റിലാണ് മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ശരീരത്തിലെ മാംസം ഭക്ഷിച്ച നിലയിലാണ്.
മൃതദേഹം കൊണ്ടുവരാൻ ബന്ധുക്കൾ പൊന്നമ്പലമേട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയി.
