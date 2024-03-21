Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 21 March 2024 11:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 March 2024 11:02 AM GMT

    കേളകത്തെ വിറപ്പിച്ച കടുവയെ പിടികൂടി

    tiger kelakam
    കേളകം കരിയംകാപ്പിൽ മയക്ക് വെടിവെച്ച് പിടികൂടിയ കടുവ

    കേളകം (കണ്ണൂർ): കേളകം കരിയംകാപ്പിൽ അഞ്ച് ദിവസമായി ഭീതിവിതച്ച കടുവയെ മയക്ക് വെടിവെച്ച് പിടികൂടി. നാടിനെ വിറപ്പിച്ച കടുവയെ ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ടാണ് പിടികൂടിയത്.

    മയക്കുവെടി വിദഗ്ധർ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി വെടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കടുവയെ കണ്ണവം ഫോറസ്റ്റ് ഓഫിസിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി. വൈകീട്ട് 3.45 ഓടെ വെടിയേറ്റുവീണ കടുവ​യെ അര മണിക്കൂറിനകം കൂട്ടിലാക്കി.

    TAGS:tigerkelakam
    News Summary - tiger caught from kelakam
